Landon Donovan is reportedly coming out of retirement to rejoin the LA Galaxy

Landon Donovan is coming back to MLS.

34-year-old Donovan is coming out of retirement to join the Los Angeles Galaxy, as first reported by Blake Thomsen of The Cauldron. Several other reporters have confirmed the report.

Donovan retired in 2014 after winning a championship with the Galaxy. He retired as the team’s all-time leader in goals and assists.

Donovan’s retirement also came shortly after he was cut from the US national team by head coach Jurgen Klinsmann. Donovan is the all-time leading scorer for the US men’s team.

According to the Los Angeles Times’ Kevin Baxter, Donovan hasn’t been working out with the Galaxy so it’s unclear when he would play. An official announcement is expected Thursday.

