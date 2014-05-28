Landon Donovan Scored Two Goals, Broke The MLS Scoring Record In His First Match Since The World Cup Snub

Cork Gaines
Landon DonovanReuters

Landon Donovan played in his first MLS match for Los Angeles Galaxy since being left of the U.S. men’s national team’s World Cup roster and he showed he still has a lot of good soccer left to play.

Donovan scored two goals and assisted on another in the Galaxy’s 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Union.

The first goal was even more important as it was Donovan’s 135th MLS goal, breaking the league’s all-time record.


Donovan appeared to have a little extra emotion built in to the celebration after breaking the record so soon after the World Cup snub.

Landon DonovanReuters

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.