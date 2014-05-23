Landon Donovan's Legendary Last-Second Goal From The 2010 World Cup Will Still Give You Goosebumps

In a stunner, Landon Donovan did not make the final 23-man United States men’s national team roster for the World Cup in Brazil.

At age 32, the most decorated player in U.S. soccer history has almost certainly played his final World Cup game. He has more international goals (57) than any USMNT player ever, and more World Cup goals (5) than Messi and Ronaldo combined.

His greatest achievement is leading the 2002 World Cup team to the quarterfinals, where they lost 1-0 to Germany in controversial fashion.

His greatest single goal came against Algeria at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. It was the U.S.’s final group stage game. They needed to win to advance to the knockout rounds, but were held scoreless for 90 minutes.

In the 91st minute, the U.S. flew down the field on a counterattack, Clint Dempsey had a shot saved, and Donovan buried the rebound to win the game 1-0.

One of the greatest moments in the history of the sport in this country:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

A few days later, this video of America’s reaction hit the web. It’s still goosebump-worthy:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.