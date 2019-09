Check out this awesome landmine-clearing robot that stands up to explosions every day, big or small. It’s called the Digger 2 and it works like a rototiller on steroids, stripping landmines out of the ground and dismantling them almost immediately.



Enough reading about it — play the video below to see it in action.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

