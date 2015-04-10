You can stay in these amazing British castles for less than £40 a night

The Landmark Trust Kingswear Castle, one of the properties you can rent.

Landmark Trust, a British company that rescues historical buildings, fixes them up, and then rents them out for holidays, just celebrated its 5oth anniversary.

Many of the restored buildings were built between the 1700-1800s and some even date back to as early as the 13th century. Today, you can stay in these landmarks for the same price or less than the cost of an average hotel room.

We’ve rounded up some of the best castle getaways and included the rental costs, which we’ve calculated per person per night (PPPN). The prices seem astonishingly reasonable for the amazing historical experience you’re getting.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.