You can stay in these amazing British castles for less than £40 a night

The Landmark TrustKingswear Castle, one of the properties you can rent.
Landmark Trust, a British company that rescues historical buildings, fixes them up, and then rents them out for holidays, just celebrated its 5oth anniversary.
Many of the restored buildings were built between the 1700-1800s and some even date back to as early as the 13th century. Today, you can stay in these landmarks for the same price or less than the cost of an average hotel room.
We’ve rounded up some of the best castle getaways and included the rental costs, which we’ve calculated per person per night (PPPN). The prices seem astonishingly reasonable for the amazing historical experience you’re getting.
The Gothic Temple in Buckinghamshire was built and dedicated 'to the Liberty of our Ancestors' by Lord Cobham in 1741.
With a triangular layout, it's got one of the weirdest interiors of any of the properties. The place sleeps four for the equivalent of £33.63 ($50) PPPN.
The Banqueting House, near Newcastle, is an 18th-century Gothic folly that sits on the edge of the Gibside estate, one of England's most impressive country estates.
Shute Gatehouse in Devon is one of the older properties on offer -- it dates back to 1560 -- and the property now sleeps 5 people.
The gatehouse has an authentic Jacobean ceiling on the inside to suit the ramparts on the outside, and you can stay for just £13.55 ($20.23) PPPN.
Fort Clonque is a striking island fort build by Britain in the 1840s on Alderney, in the Channel Islands, for protection against France.
At high tide the fort is actually cut off from the rest of the island because the entry road floods. Fort Clonque is one of the bigger properties, with room for 13 people at £13.23 ($19.75) PPPN.
Auchinleck House, which was built in the 18th century for Scottish aristocrats, once hosted Dr. Samuel Johnson when he was touring the area.
Bath Tower in Caernarfon, north-west Wales, is actually part of the city's medieval wall and dates all the way back to the 13th century.
It's got space for five people to stay for £12.90 ($19.26) PPPN and has amazing views across both the town and the sea.
Cawood Castle in North Yorkshire is one of the most visually striking buildings on Landmark Trust's list -- it's also where Cardinal Wolesey was arrested for treason in 1530.
The four-storey Clavell Tower is probably the most unique-looking property in Landmark Trust's books, and sits on the Dorset coast.
The 1830s tower sleeps just two people and costs a little more at £53.50 ($79.88) PPPN, but the views across the bay look pretty amazing.
Freston Tower, a six-storey Tudor folly in Suffolk is another incredibly eccentric English building, built in the lat 1570s.
There's only enough room for four people, despite the height of the structure, and it runs to £44.56 ($66.53) PPPN.
Luttrell's tower in Eaglehurst, Southampton was built for an Earl in around 1780 and has its own private beach.
It's got enough room for four people to stay, sits right on the edge of the New Forest, and costs £40.13 ($59.91) PPPN.
Kingswear Castle in Devon is the most Game of Thrones-looking of the properties, and it was built to defend a harbour at the turn of the 16th century.
On the inside, the roof terrace has views across to Dartmouth and over the river, and it's going for £35.50 ($52.78) PPPN.
Saddell Castle is an outpost on a pretty secluded beach on the Kintyre Peninsula of Scotland, which was built in the early 16th century.
It runs to just £14.53 ($21.61) PPPN for eight people, and Landmark Trust owns the whole of the bay for visitors to explore.
Sir Edward Ashton built Tixall Gatehouse when he was Sheriff of Staffordshire towards the end of the 16th century.
The Gatehouse has room for six people now, can be rented for the equivalent of £18 ($26.59) PPPN and has a pretty impressive-looking roof terrace.
The last property is cheating a little -- it's called Villa Dei Vescovi, the 16th century retreat of the Bishops of Padua, in Italy.
It's split into two rentable properties now, each of which sleeps 4 people and it's rentable for £38.81 (57.34) PPPN.
