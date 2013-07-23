Landing Gear Comes Off Southwest Jet At LaGuardia Airport

Runways at New York’s LaGuardia Airport have been closed down after the front landing gear on a Southwest Airlines plane came off:



Southwest plane without front wheel. pic.twitter.com/7XVWXIflma — Bobby Abtahi (@BobbyAbtahi) July 22, 2013

According to Jared Rosenstein, the plane landed nose first:

Plane landed nose first at LGA. Entire runway closed. Extensive delay. Never flying again. #Southwest #LGA pic.twitter.com/whGTZE3VFo — Jared Rosenstein (@JaredRosenstein) July 22, 2013

