Here's the ultra-luxe SUV Range Rover has been saving for a special occasion

Jaguar Land Rover 2017 Range Rover SV Autobiography Dynamic.

On March 16, 1987, Land Rover’s luxurious Range Rover SUV officially went on sale in the US.

Three decades later, Range Rover has effectively become the gold standard of luxury off-roading.

To commemorate this landmark anniversary, Land Rover will launch the new 2017 Range Rover SV Autobiography Dynamic in the US.

The Dynamic edition is a product of Jaguar Land Rover’s Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) team — whose other products include the muscle-bound Jaguar F-Type SVR and Range Rover Sport SVR.

This means the Autobiography Dynamic is loaded with a solid lineup of performance goodies and custom design treatments.

Under the Dynamic’s hood lurks Jaguar Land Rover’s stellar 5.0 litre, 550 horsepower, supercharged V8 engine. According to Land Rover, the 16-foot-long SUV can make the sprint to 60mph from a standstill in just 5.1 seconds and can wade through nearly three-feet of water.

In addition, the special edition gets large Brembo brakes with red calipers, 22-inch wheels, quad chrome exhausts, piano black interior accents, and quilted two-tone leather seats.

The SVO team has also reworked the Range Rover’s suspension to improve its handling without compromising ride comfort.

In addition, the Autobiography Dynamic gets Range Rover’s Dynamic Response system which reduces the amount of body lean into corners.

Jaguar Land Rover is coming off of a historic year in 2016 with sales up 24%. Jaguar and Land Rover combined to sell more than 105,000 vehicles in the US — a record for the two brands. Jaguar, in particular, had a stunning year. The arrival of the brand’s first SUV, the F-PACE, pushed Jaguar’s US sales up a whopping 116%.

The 2017 Range Rover SV Autobiography Dynamic reaches US showrooms in January with a starting price of $170,995.

Even though Range Rover arrived in the US in 1987, the model actually debuted in its home market in 1970. Since then, the company has sold more than 1.7 million Range Rovers around the world. Over the years, the modern Range Rover has picked up of a bevy of signature design elements such as the clamshell hood, floating roof-line, and a split tailgate.

“Range Rover has, over time, achieved iconic design status through a progressive evolution of its unique DNA, culminating in a vehicle of peerless distinction,” Land Rover Chief Design Officer, Gerry McGovern, said in a statement. “From its sense of evolution and sophisticated sensibilities inherent in its interior design, to its understated yet powerful exterior proportions, Range Rover stands alone. There’s simply nothing else like it.”

Here’s a closer look at how the Range Rover has evolved since the off-roader made its global debut in 1970:

