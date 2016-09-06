Land Rover's rugged SUV is getting a pretty boy makeover

Land Rover’s Discovery SUV is getting a complete make over.

The British luxury SUV-maker is poised to unveil an all-new generation of the famously boxy off-roader later this month ahead of the 2016 Paris Motor Show.

Except this time, the square-jawed Discovery is getting a pretty-boy makeover.

“The new Discovery redefines the large SUV,” Land Rover chief design officer Gerry McGovern said in a statement to the press.

“Land Rover’s design and engineering teams have revolutionised the Discovery DNA to create a highly desirable, extremely versatile and hugely capable premium SUV.”

The all-new SUV will draw heavily upon the Discovery Vision Concept the company rolled in grand fashion in 2014 on-board the USS Enterprise aircraft carrier in New York.

Jaguar Land Rover Land Rover Discovery Vision Concept.

The new seven-seat Discovery will join the compact Discovery Sport — which went on sale in 2015 — in Land Rover’s lineup.

The first generation Discovery debuted in 1989 as the third all-new model in Land Rover’s history. In the nearly three decades since its introduction, the Discovery has helped deliver the Defender’s rugged, off-road capabilities along with a taste of the Range Rover’s luxury amenities at a relatively palatable price point for the masses.

The new Land Rover Discovery will make its world debut on September 28 ahead of the Paris Motor Show and reach US showrooms by the middle of 2017. Land Rover has not announced formal pricing for the new Discovery, however the current generation of the SUV starts at $50,900 at US dealerships.

Jaguar Land Rover Current generation Land Rover Discovery/LR4.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.