Land Rover Has Invented A 'Transparent' Car

YouTube/Land Rover Land Rover Transparent Bonnet

Land Rover has come up with an awesome experimental technology that turns an SUV into something akin to Wonder Woman’s invisible plane.

Using cameras placed under the hood, and projecting that live video feed onto the windshield, it creates an effect it calls the “Transparent Bonnet.” (Bonnet is the British term for a car’s hood.) This is part of something it calls “invisible car technology.”

While the hood doesn’t really disappear, or even become truly invisible, the tech lets you see right through it, so you can see the road under the car as you drive.

This tech will be in a concept car that Land Rover will show off at the New York International Auto Show later this month.

Words don’t do it justice. Check out this video to get the idea.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

