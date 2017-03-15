Land Rover created an SUV that can launch a drone from its roof for search and rescue missions

Land Rover built an SUV designed to handle any disaster situation.

Jaguar added some extra touches to its Discovery SUV to create an emergency car for the Red Cross. Aptly called Project Hero, the car made its debut at the Geneva Motor Show, which opened to the public March 9.

The SUV comes with a drone that can magnetically attach to the roof even while the car is moving. Land Rover Land Rover says the drone can be used to transmit live footage to emergency response teams in disaster situations like earthquakes, landslides, and avalanches. It can also be used to rescue survivors or missing people. Land Rover The car is equipped with a sliding floor that can be used as an additional work surface. Land Rover There's also a side panel for storing radio equipment. Land Rover The back seat also accommodates walkie-talkies. Land Rover The trunk comes with charging ports in case you're out in the field for a significant amount of time. There are multiple plug options to accommodate different regions. Land Rover Perhaps the biggest asset of the Project Hero SUV is the amount of storage it offers. Land Rover There's a segregation panel behind the rear seats for storing tools. Land Rover Land Rover also installed netting to hang bungee cords. Land Rover Project Hero is based on a Discovery with a 3.0-litre TD6 engine. Starting in June, it will be based at the Austrian Red Cross training center in Erzberg, a mountainous mining area. The drone will be used in simulations. Land Rover

