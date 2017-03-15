Land Rover created an SUV that can launch a drone from its roof for search and rescue missions

Land Rover built an SUV designed to handle any disaster situation.
Jaguar added some extra touches to its Discovery SUV to create an emergency car for the Red Cross. Aptly called Project Hero, the car made its debut at the Geneva Motor Show, which opened to the public March 9.
Scroll down for a closer look:
Land Rover
Land Rover says the drone can be used to transmit live footage to emergency response teams in disaster situations like earthquakes, landslides, and avalanches. It can also be used to rescue survivors or missing people.
Land Rover
The trunk comes with charging ports in case you're out in the field for a significant amount of time. There are multiple plug options to accommodate different regions.
Land Rover
