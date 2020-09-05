This luxurious custom Land Rover is for people who want a car and a yacht — see inside the 'Defender Yachting Edition'

Carlex Design Land Rover Defender Yachting Edition.

Polish car-customisation firm Carlex Design just dropped images of its latest offering – a lavish Land Rover Defender catered to the yachting community.

Dubbed the Defender Yachting Edition, the SUV boasts a brushed-silver exterior and a custom interior with wood flooring.

Carlex also offers a yacht-themed package for the Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen and the Mercedes X-Class pickup, which isn’t available in the US.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Sometimes when you’re on the road, you can’t help but wish you were out at sea â€” traffic and the sound of the pavement miles away. Or at least, that’s probably how the owners of luxury yachts feel.

Luckily, Polish customisation company Carlex Design exists. The firm dropped designs for a yacht-themed Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen earlier this year, and now there’s a new member of that lineup: the Land Rover Defender.

The Land Rover Defender Yachting Edition, which Carlex recently shared details and renderings of, is “made for those who prioritise luxury, love sunny, marine style, and need off-road performance and reliability,” the company said. On the outside, Carlex’s new Defender gets a brushed-silver paint job, bespoke rims, and a spare-tire cover with an extravagant compass design. But it’s on the inside where things get truly nautical.

Keep scrolling to take a look at the luxurious Land Rover Defender Yachting Edition.

Polish firm Carlex Design customises both car and boat interiors — and, every so often, it mashes those two parts of its business together to create something wild.

Carlex Design Land Rover Defender Yachting Edition.

Carlex recently announced its new Land Rover Defender Yachting Edition, a nautically themed take on Land Rover’s latest SUV.

Carlex Design Land Rover Defender Yachting Edition.

The Yachting-Edition Defender is “made for those who prioritise luxury, love sunny, marine style, and need off-road performance and reliability,” Carlex said.

Carlex Design Land Rover Defender Yachting Edition.

The SUV will feature a brushed-silver paint job on its body …

Carlex Design Land Rover Defender Yachting Edition.

… and on its custom wheels.

Carlex Design Land Rover Defender Yachting Edition.

The spare-tire cover comes etched with a compass design …

Carlex Design Land Rover Defender Yachting Edition.

… and bears the words “Yachting Edition.” You know, in case you forgot.

Carlex Design Land Rover Defender Yachting Edition.

Inside, however, is where things get even more yacht-y.

Carlex Design Land Rover Defender Yachting Edition.

Carlex designed its new Defender with a wood floor in the trunk, like you might find on a yacht’s deck.

Carlex Design Land Rover Defender Yachting Edition.

And you’d better wear your boat shoes, because there’s wood decking in the footwells, too.

Carlex Design Land Rover Defender Yachting Edition.

In addition to a cream colour scheme, Carlex offers a brown interior.

Carlex Design Land Rover Defender Yachting Edition.

Both get wood-covered steering wheels and sporty bucket seats.

Carlex Design Land Rover Defender Yachting Edition.

But the Defender Yachting Edition isn’t just a one-off build — it’s part of Carlex’s larger collection of boat-themed custom cars. The firm also designed a Yachting-Edition Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen …

Carlex Design Carlex Design G Yachting Limited Edition

… with a similarly woody interior.

Carlex Design Carlex Design G Yachting Limited Edition

And the company also created a Yachting version of the X-Class pickup …

Carlex Design Mercedes X-Class Yachting style package.

… complete with teak decking on the bed.

Carlex Design Carlex Design G Yachting Limited Edition

Carlex didn’t share pricing for the Defender Yachting Edition just yet. But considering the SUV itself will run you at least $US50,000, the whole package won’t come cheap.

Carlex Design Land Rover Defender Yachting Edition.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.