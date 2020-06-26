The new Land Rover Defender has its own $3,500 roof tent add on that turns the SUV into a full-fledged camper — take a closer look

Land Rover Land Rover Defender 110 and Autohome.

The new Land Rover Defender comes with an optional rooftop tent from Autohome.

It can sleep two on a full-size mattress and comes with pillows, an interior LED light, and an aluminium ladder.

It costs 3,081 Euros, or approximately $US3,500. Customers will have to order them directly with Autohome.

The new Land Rover Defender is finally back after a 23-year absence – but that’s not all. You can now option it with a collapsable roof tent for maximum outdoor adventures.

For the Land Rover Defender 110, roof top tent company Autohome created a bespoke roof tent that fits snugly on the car’s roof. When it’s not in use, the tent is protected by a fibreglass shell, according to a company press release.

To erect the tent, you just have to unclip the fastening at the rear and lift the shell lightly. Once it senses the movement, integral gas struts will handle the rest, fully opening the fabric sides. Land Rover says the entire process can be done single-handedly and in a matter of seconds.

The tent can sleep two adults on a full-size cotton mattress. It comes with pillows, an interior LED light, and a stowage net.

Land Rover says the tent is priced at 3,081 Euros, which is approximately $US3,500. A Land Rover spokesperson said that interested customers can order the tent through Autohome directly.

The new Land Rover Defender 110 has an optional roof tent designed by rooftop tent company, Autohome.

The tent can be raised in a matter of seconds.

When not in use, it is stored in a lightweight fibreglass shell.

It sleeps two adults on a full-size cotton mattress.

The tent also comes with pillows, an interior LED light, a stowage net, rear canopy, and a compact aluminium ladder.

When raised, the tent measures about 7.5 feet long, four feet wide, and five feet high.

To put it up, all you have to do is unclip the rear fastening and lift the shell lightly.

That will get the integral gas struts started, which will fully open the sides for you.

The roof tent is part of 170 individual accessories available to the new Defender.

It works in conjunction with the Land Rover Expedition Roof Rack and Roof Rails.

These are standard features on Defenders fitted with the Adventure Pack.

The roof tent is priced at 3,081 Euros — approximately $US3,500 — and customers will need to order it directly from Autohome.

The new Land Rover Defender is priced starting at $US49,900.

