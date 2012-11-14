After It Was Banned For Photoshopping, Lancome's New Cover Girl Is A Cartoon [THE BRIEF]

Laura Stampler
betty boop

Good morning, ad executives. Here’s what you need to know today:

  • Lancome is going in a different direction with it’s new cover girl. Rather than a familiar starlet shilling mascara, the 77-year-old brand went with a cartoon: Betty Boop. Maybe this will lessen its chances of getting its ads banned in the UK for excessive photoshopping.
  • Target is teasing out its new holiday campaign and characters by 72andSunny.
  • Digiday goes deeper into its confessional from an anonymous “digital leader at a large ad agency” to see why advertising agencies are sinking faster than the Titanic.
  • But fear not because according to TBWA’s global creative prez Rob Schwartz, the future of advertising is “awesome.”
  • Anthony Bourdain is annoyed about this ad.
  • mcgarrybowen won Mondelez’ Toblerone after an account review.
  • Ocean Media won the Gilt account.
  • The U.S. Postal Service, via DraftFCB, will ship 140 million direct mail pieces in a holiday campaign.
  • Ogilvy launched a new Facebook campaign for Philips Sonicare toothbrush that looks at dental care since the Stone Age.
  • Syncapse announced the appointment of Chris Burggraeve the former CMO of AB-InBev, and Ted McConnell the former Director of Marketing Innovation at P&G, to its “Advisory Council.”
  • Blue State Digital assisted 22 victorious clients, including President Obama, Tammy Baldwin for Senate and Elizabeth Warren for Senate, this election cycle.
  • Jim Weiss, founder of W2O Group, will fund a new “centre for Social Commerce” at Syracuse’s.Newhouse School of Public Communications.

Previously on Business Insider Advertising:

  • Dumb Things That Ad Clients Say
  • 8 Leo Burnett Execs Accused Of Sabotage On The $710 Million Kellogg Account
  • One Of Facebook’s Biggest Advertisers Says It Isn’t Creative Enough
  • Obama’s Media Planner Tells Us The 5 Most Important Ad Tactics From The Presidential Campaign
  • Gay Marriage Victories Give New Life To This Banned Guinness Ad From 1995

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.