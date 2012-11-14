After It Was Banned For Photoshopping, Lancome's New Cover Girl Is A Cartoon [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, ad executives. Here’s what you need to know today:
- Lancome is going in a different direction with it’s new cover girl. Rather than a familiar starlet shilling mascara, the 77-year-old brand went with a cartoon: Betty Boop. Maybe this will lessen its chances of getting its ads banned in the UK for excessive photoshopping.
- Target is teasing out its new holiday campaign and characters by 72andSunny.
- Digiday goes deeper into its confessional from an anonymous “digital leader at a large ad agency” to see why advertising agencies are sinking faster than the Titanic.
- But fear not because according to TBWA’s global creative prez Rob Schwartz, the future of advertising is “awesome.”
- Anthony Bourdain is annoyed about this ad.
- mcgarrybowen won Mondelez’ Toblerone after an account review.
- Ocean Media won the Gilt account.
- The U.S. Postal Service, via DraftFCB, will ship 140 million direct mail pieces in a holiday campaign.
- Ogilvy launched a new Facebook campaign for Philips Sonicare toothbrush that looks at dental care since the Stone Age.
- Syncapse announced the appointment of Chris Burggraeve the former CMO of AB-InBev, and Ted McConnell the former Director of Marketing Innovation at P&G, to its “Advisory Council.”
- Blue State Digital assisted 22 victorious clients, including President Obama, Tammy Baldwin for Senate and Elizabeth Warren for Senate, this election cycle.
- Jim Weiss, founder of W2O Group, will fund a new “centre for Social Commerce” at Syracuse’s.Newhouse School of Public Communications.
