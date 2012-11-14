After It Was Banned For Photoshopping, Lancome's New Cover Girl Is A Cartoon [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, ad executives. Here’s what you need to know today:



Lancome is going in a different direction with it’s new cover girl. Rather than a familiar starlet shilling mascara, the 77-year-old brand went with a cartoon: Betty Boop. Maybe this will lessen its chances of getting its ads banned in the UK for excessive photoshopping.

Target is teasing out its new holiday campaign and characters by 72andSunny.

Digiday goes deeper into its confessional from an anonymous “digital leader at a large ad agency” to see why advertising agencies are sinking faster than the Titanic.

But fear not because according to TBWA’s global creative prez Rob Schwartz, the future of advertising is “awesome.”

Anthony Bourdain is annoyed about this ad.

mcgarrybowen won Mondelez’ Toblerone after an account review.

Ocean Media won the Gilt account.

The U.S. Postal Service, via DraftFCB, will ship 140 million direct mail pieces in a holiday campaign.

Ogilvy launched a new Facebook campaign for Philips Sonicare toothbrush that looks at dental care since the Stone Age.

Syncapse announced the appointment of Chris Burggraeve the former CMO of AB-InBev, and Ted McConnell the former Director of Marketing Innovation at P&G, to its “Advisory Council.”

Blue State Digital assisted 22 victorious clients, including President Obama, Tammy Baldwin for Senate and Elizabeth Warren for Senate, this election cycle.

Jim Weiss, founder of W2O Group, will fund a new “centre for Social Commerce” at Syracuse’s.Newhouse School of Public Communications.

