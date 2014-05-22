The NBA Fines Lance Stephenson $US5,000 For An Egregious Flop Against LeBron James

Indiana Pacers forward Lance Stephenson exploded for a huge third quarter in Tuesday night’s Game 2 loss to the Miami Heat.

In the midst of his hot streak, he also unleashed one of the worst flops of the playoffs.

LeBron James (himself a known flopper) was dribbling down the court when Stephenson ran into him. Lance flung himself to the court, looked incredulous that he was called for a foul, and then pretended to sleep.

The NBA fined him $US5,000 for the flop Wednesday.

Bad flop:

