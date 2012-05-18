A Pacers Bench Player Taunted LeBron With A Choking Gesture After He Missed A Free Throw Last Night

The Miami Heat completely fell apart in losing to the Indiana Pacers 94-75 Thursday night.

Everything started to go south in the third quarter when the Pacers took over and the Heat had no answer.

Miami’s meltdown included LeBron James missing a free throw toward the end of the third quarter, which led Pacers’ reserve guard Lance Stephenson to physically echo a statement many people already thought about LeBron: that he’s a choker.

Here’s the video:

