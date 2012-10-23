How Cycling Is Desperately Using Lance Armstrong To Separate Itself From The Doping Era

The UCI stripped Lance Armstrong of his seven Tour de France titles and kicked him out of the sport for life today.



For many years, Lance Armstrong was cycling, at least in the US. But today UCI president Pat McQuaid declared, “Lance Armstrong has no place in cycling.”

Watch below to see what’s next for Lance and the sport itself:

Produced by Daniel Goodman

