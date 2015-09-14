Lance 'Buddy' Franklin won't play for the Swans again this season

Lance Franklin. Photo: Getty

The Sydney Swans have confirmed that star forward Lance Franklin won’t play again during the finals series as he seeks treatment for mental health issues.

Coach John Longmire confirmed he won’t return in 2015 as the Swans prepare for a sudden-death semi final against North Melbourne at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium on Saturday night.

“Footy is not on the agenda for Lance for the rest of the season as he has to get his mental health issues right,” Longmire said.

Last week the Swans announced that Franklin was taking leave from the side to treat ongoing mental health issues. It subsequently emerged that Franklin also has a mild form of epilepsy.

The Swans have also lost another key forward, Sam Reid, after he injured his hamstring in the team’s nine-point loss to Fremantle in Perth on the weekend.

