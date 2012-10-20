Here's The Legalese-Spouting Holdout Sponsor Who Hasn't Fired Lance Armstrong ... Yet

Lance Armstrong in one of his Oakley ads

Led by Nike, all of Lance Armstrong’s sponsors have severed their contracts with him since “insurmountable evidence” emerged that Amstrong had been lying all along about the banned substances he took while winning the Tour de France seven times.In addition to Nike, he has lost endorsement deals from AB-InBev, Trek, Honey Stinger, 24 Hour Fitness, Radioshack, Giro and FRS.



Wait, did we say all?

Lo and behold! One company is holding out hope that somehow, someday, this will all turn out to be an unfortunate misunderstanding.

Luxxotica Group’s Oakley sunglasses brand is still giving Armstrong the benefit of the doubt. The company told Ad Age:

… our policy with our athletes is to support them until proven guilty by the highest governing body of sport or court of law. We are reviewing the extensive report from the USADA, as well as our relationship with Lance, and will await final decision-making by the International Cycling Union

Aside from that, Armstrong has lost $30 million in deals, Ad Age estimates.

In the meantime, we can’t wait for Oakley’s holiday season campaign starring the world’s most famous cyclist.

