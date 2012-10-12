Lance Armstrong Was 'Unaffected' By Yesterday's Bombshell Report

Yesterday was not a good day for Lance Armstrong. A report from the USADA came out saying he was part of the most sophisticated and successful doping programs cycling has ever seen.



But late last night, Armstrong wanted everyone to know he was doing alright. He tweeted that he was hanging out with his family and moving “onward.” Positive attitude. However, his tweet that followed was YouTube video of a rather depressing Elliot Smith song… (via Deadspin):

What am I doing tonight? Hanging with my family, unaffected, and thinking about this. bit.ly/Po6mXT #onward — Lance Armstrong (@lancearmstrong) October 11, 2012

