BOMBSHELL: Former Teammate Says He Saw Lance Armstrong Use Performance Enhancing Drugs

Photo: AP

A teammate of cycling great Lance Armstrong says he used a banned drug in 1999 before the first time he won the Tour De France.In an interview with “60 Minutes” due to air this Sunday, Tyler Hamilton admits to using performance-enhancers himself, and claims Armstrong used EPO, which increases red blood cell count.



“I saw him inject it more than one time like we all did, like I did many, many times.”

Armstrong once again denied all the allegations on Twitter, saying “20+ year career. 500 drug controls worldwide, in and out of competition. Never a failed test. I rest my case.”

