Lance Armstrong Under Investigation for Obstruction, Witness Tampering, and Intimidation

Federal investigators are in the middle of a criminal investigation of former Tour de France champion Lance Armstrong, Neal Karlinksy of ABC News reports.”Agents are actively investigating Armstrong for obstruction, witness tampering and intimidation,” a high level source told ABC.



On Tuesday California attorney André Birotte—who spent nearly two years investigating Armstrong before unexpectedly closing the probe—told Reuters that Armstrong’s public admission of doping “does not change my view at this time.”

But the ABC source said that “Birotte does not speak for the federal government as a whole,” adding that the new investigation is being run out of another office.

Agents involved in Birotte’s probe—which looked in charges including drug distribution, fraud and conspiracy—recommended an indictment, but the case was dropped on the Friday before the Super Bowl last year.

The evidence gathered during that investigation was used by U.S. anti-doping officials in a damning report, which prompted Armstrong’s confession.

Legal experts said that the admission exposed Armstrong to possible charges of perjury or obstruction of justice.

Investigators are now looking into how Armstrong bullied and intimidated associates, including taking legal action, to conceal his doping over more than a decade.

The Telegraph notes that if federal authorities decide to prosecute, Armstrong could face jail time.

