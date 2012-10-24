Lance Armstrong Removed 'Tour De France Winner' From His Twitter Bio

Lance Armstrong hasn’t admitted to doping, but he has accepted the UCI’s decision to strip him of his seven Tour de France titles, at least based on his Twitter bio.



Yesterday, Armstrong’s twitter bio said, “Father of 5 amazing kids, 7-time Tour de France winner, full time cancer fighter, part time triathlete,” the AP points out

Now it looks like this:

Photo: @LanceArmstrong

He still has the Livestrong URL in there, even though he resigned as chairman in the wake of the scandal last week.

Armstrong has spoken indirectly about the doping charges against him in the days and weeks after the USADA dropped its bombshell report. The night the report came out, he tweeted this:

What am I doing tonight? Hanging with my family, unaffected, and thinking about this. bit.ly/Po6mXT #onward — Lance Armstrong (@lancearmstrong) October 11, 2012

In August he announced that he wasn’t going to fight the USADA charges. And his strategy in the wake of the report seems to be consistent with that.

