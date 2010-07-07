Lance Armstrong Tumbles To 18th Place After Stage 3 And Loses Time To Contador

Still standing

Photo: AP

Lance Armstrong blew a tire in Stage 3 and lost some time against last year’s winner Albert Contador. He also fell into 18th place in the race (but, ironically, picked up time against the leaders).



After 3 stages–and before any of the critical mountain stages–Lance is about 1 minute behind Contador and 2 minutes 30 seconds behind the leaders.

Full standings here >

