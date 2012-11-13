Lance Armstrong Is Reportedly Trying To Buy Off Former Sponsors Before They Sue Him

Photo: Kristian Dowling/Getty Images

An amazing detail from the ongoing Lance Armstrong story…



According to Selena Roberts at her new sports site Roopstigo, Lance Armstrong is trying to settle with one of his former sponsors before they launch what would otherwise likely be a full-on legal attack on his assets.

Until recently, Armstrong and his attorneys have remained steadfast about his doping denials and refusal to revisit old cases. But the overwhelming evidence released by the US Anti-Doping Agency will likely embolden former sponsors to try to recoup the money they paid Armstrong for winning Tours.

At least one of Armstrong’s former teammates, Floyd Landis, has also sued him.

Armstrong is worth an estimated $125 million, so there’s plenty of cash to go after.

Selena Roberts reports that Armstrong’s attorneys recently met with SCA Promotions, the company that sued Armstrong to try to avoid paying a $5 million performance bonus after the doping allegations were first revealed. That case was eventually settled, and SCA paid Armstrong the money. But now they want it back.

In June, Armstrong’s attorney said “no do-overs.” Recently, however, Roberts reports, Armstrong’s attorney’s met with SCA and proposed a settlement of $1 million.

SCA reportedly laughed at the offer and wants $11 million, which is what Armstrong made for winning in 2002, 2003, and 2004.

And then there’s Floyd Landis, who filed a “whistleblower” lawsuit against Armstrong in 2010. At stake in that case is apparently $30 million the U.S. Postal Service paid Armstrong. Landis could walk away with 20%-30% of whatever the lawsuit yields.

