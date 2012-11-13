Lance Armstrong Taunts His Critics With Photo Of His Yellow Jerseys

Over the weekend, Lance Armstrong sent out a photo of himself (via Mobli.com) laying on a couch with the caption “Back in Austin and just layin’ around.” And oh yeah, all seven of his Tour de France yellow jerseys can be seen hanging on the wall in the panoramic shot.



The image is a none-to-subtle jab at his critics and at those that took his titles away. And anybody that thought Armstrong was just going to roll over and accept the loss of his seven Tour de France titles is seriously underestimating how competitive Armstrong can be. And they may also be underestimating the nasty streak that that elite athletes like Armstrong, Michael Jordan, and Tiger Woods possess.

Click on image for a larger version…

Lance Armstrong

Photo: Mobli.com

