Lance Armstrong Was Stripped Of The Last Award He Had Left

Photo: Mike Powell/Getty Images

Lance Armstrong was stripped of his bronze medal from the 2000 Olympics in Sydney, according to Reuters.The IOC had been planning to strip him of his medal for months but decided at its December board meeting to wait until the UCI had removed his Tour de France titles and to give him the right to appeal.



The IOC said in a statement:

“Following the recent decisions of USADA and the UCI regarding the competitive cycling results of Lance Armstrong, the IOC has disqualified Armstrong from the events in which he competed at the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games. Namely, the men’s individual road race, where he finished 13th, and the men’s individual time trial, where he finished 3rd and was awarded with a bronze medal and a certificate.”

The first part of Oprah’s special airs at 9 PM Thursday on her OWN network and Oprah.com.

