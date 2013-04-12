Lance Armstrong Sold His Home In Austin For Much Less Than The $10 Million Asking Price

Suzanne Halliburton and Shonda Novak of the Austin American-Statesman are reporting that disgraced cyclist Lance Armstrong has sold his home in Austin, Texas.



According to local real estate agents, the house was listed at $10 million. However, the new owner told the Statesman that he “didn’t pay anything close” to the listed price. The house, which was featured in Architectural Digest, is an 8,000 square-foot Spanish colonial-style house in central Austin.

The most famous room in house is the upstairs media and game room, which Armstrong ironically described for Architectural Digest as a room where “very few venture.” It was that room where Armstrong kept his seven yellow jerseys from the Tour de France framed on the walls. And it was last November, when the still-defiant Armstrong released a picture of himself lounging in the room underneath the jerseys.

Here are some images of the home from Google Maps (click on images for a larger view). You can see at a slideshow of the home at Architectural Digest…





