Lance Armstrong Rips A Cyclist For Doping In A Vulgar Tweet

Lance Armstrong took to Twitter this morning to criticise cyclist Danilo Di Luca for doping.



Di Luca tested positive for EPO and was immediately fired from his team this morning.

Armstrong responded with this tweet:

@lancearmstrongArmstrong had all his titles stripped and was banned from the sport for doping his way through his cycling career.

In an interview with Oprah, he implied that he cheated because that was the only way to win.

