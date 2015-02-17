Lance Armstrong was just ordered to pay back $10 million in Tour de France prize money

Disgraced American sports icon Lance Armstrong has been ordered by a Texas arbitration panel to pay back $US10 million in prize money that he received for winning the Tour de France in 2002, 2003, and 2004, The Dallas Morning News reports.

You can read the court documents below.

Immediately the news hit social media, with one person quoting lawyers for the plaintiff, SCA Promotions, a sports insurance company, regarding the decision:

How good do SCA’s lawyers feel about the Armstrong win? One just told me: “I don’t think Lance can blame his girlfriend for this one!”

— Neal Karlinsky (@NealKarlinsky) February 16, 2015



Summary of SCA $US10 million Lance Armstrong Arbitration Award

More to come on this developing story.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.