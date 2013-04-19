Lance Armstrong Just Bought A $4.3 Million Home In Austin

After reportedly selling his house for much less than the $10 million asking price last week, Lance Armstrong has scooped up a $4.3 million home in Austin, according to Curbed.com.



The home sits on 3.6 acres of property which extends to Lake Austin.

The entire compound, which consists of four separate buildings, is 12,500 square feet and was designed by Arthur Andersson, a local architect.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.