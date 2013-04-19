Lance Armstrong Just Bought A $4.3 Million Home In Austin

Leah Goldman
lance armstrong house

After reportedly selling his house for much less than the $10 million asking price last week, Lance Armstrong has scooped up a $4.3 million home in Austin, according to Curbed.com.

The home sits on 3.6 acres of property which extends to Lake Austin.

The entire compound, which consists of four separate buildings, is 12,500 square feet and was designed by Arthur Andersson, a local architect.

The house is very modern looking on the outside

It has a nice, secluded pool

Lots of outdoor space

The property stretches to Lake Austin

The pool at night, and a room that looks out ot it

Let's go inside

Most of the rooms have big windows with views of the large property

The kitchen is beautiful

There's an eat-in area too

Here's a little area with a bench and a desk

The dining room is in the background

Huge windows

This room looks out on to the pool

How about some golf?

