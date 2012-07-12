Lance Armstrong's New Lawsuit Buys Him Time To Fight Doping Allegations

Lance Armstrong

Lance Armstrong filed a new, shorter lawsuit against the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency on Tuesday to stop a case that could strip him of seven Tour de France medals.The agency has agreed to extend his July 14 deadline to respond to the allegations while a judge considers the cyclist’s abbreviated complaint, the New York Daily News reported.



Armstrong’s lawsuit comes after a Texas federal judge scolded him and dismissed a previous 111-page complaint filled with claims the judge called self-aggrandizing.

The earlier complaint also sought to stop the Anti-Doping Agency’s case, which could lead to a lifetime ban from participating in professional sports.

