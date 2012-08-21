Lance Armstrong Is Going To Have To Fight The Feds' Doping Allegations

Lance Armstrong

Photo: AP

A federal judge threw out Lance Armstrong’s lawsuit that aimed to stop a case that could strip him of seven Tour de France medals, USA Today is reporting.The judge’s ruling means that the cycling legend will have to launch an out-of-court arbitration proceeding if he wants to fight the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency’s allegations against him.



That agency’s authority stems from an act of Congress, so the arbitration process does not violate Armstrong’s due process rights, Judge Sam Sparks ruled.

That judge said he “should not interfere with an amateur sports organisation’s disciplinary procedures unless the organisation shows wanton disregard for its rules, to the immediate and irreparable harm of a plaintiff, where the plaintiff has no other available remedy,” USA Today reported.

