LANCE ARMSTRONG: I'm 'Alive And Well In Hawaii'

Lance Armstrong has chosen to ignore the USADA’s mountain of evidence against him and the UCI’s decision to strip him of his seven Tour de France titles so far.



The night the USADA report dropped, he tweeted that he was “unaffected” without explicitly mentioning the charges. But other than quietly taking the “Tour de France winner” distinction out of his Twitter profile, he’s trying to ignore the reality of what his public perception has become.

He appears to be doing great, though. He’s currently lounging on the beach. It’s unclear if he will ever address his many fans and talk about his doping use:

Alive and well in Hawaii. — Lance Armstrong (@lancearmstrong) October 29, 2012

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.