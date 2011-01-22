Lance Armstrong Happy To Be Investigated, Says He Will Be "Vindicated"

Photo: Associated Press

Lance Armstrong said on Twitter today: “Great to hear that usada is investigating some of si’s claims. I look forward to being vindicated.”The USADA is U.S. Anti-Doping Agency. SI is the magazine that slammed him with a damning report about doping allegations this week.



There’s been no official indication that the USADA will investigate Sports Illustrated‘s story, but the grand jury investigation into doping in cycling (that provide much the information in the report) is still on going.

Armstrong is currently racing in the Tour Down Under in Australia.

