Lance Armstrong Ex Sheryl Crow Breaks Her Silence On His Doping Confession

Celebrities ranging from Joan RIvers to Donald Trump have already tweeted their reactions to Lance Armstrong’s doping confession to Oprah, but for the first time since the groundbreaking interview, Armstrong’s former fiancé Sheryl Crow has broken her silence.”I think that honesty is always the best bet and that the truth will set you free,” Crow told “Entertainment Tonight” in an interview set to air Tuesday.



“It’s got to be really hard to walk around knowing that you’re not telling the truth about something,” added the singer.

Crow and Armstrong dated in 2003, got engaged in 2005 and broke up in 2006.

At the time, Armstrong said it was the singer’s desire for a baby that ended the relationship.

“She wanted marriage, she wanted children; and not that I didn’t want that, but I didn’t want that at that time because I had just gotten out of a marriage, I’d just had kids,” Armstrong wrote in his book “Lance.” “Yet we’re up against her biological clock — that pressure is what cracked it … we were not compatible on that issue.”

While Crow says she only caught “bits and pieces” of Armstrong’s interview last week, see what she thought of it below:



According to Celebuzz, Crow was named in affidavits submitted to the agency last year.

The singer was allegedly present when Armstrong’s teammate Frankie Andreu and his wife, Betsy, were asked to deny that Armstrong had admitted to doctors in 1996 that he was using performance-enhancing drugs.

“His girlfriend at the time, Sheryl Crow, was in the room and I felt uncomfortable talking about this in front of her so I did not say much,” Celebuzz reports Frankie Andreu said in the signed affidavit.

Last year, Crow told Katie Couric, “I felt bad for [Armstrong], I felt bad for his family and I kinda felt like the rest of America.”

