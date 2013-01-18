How Lance Armstrong Went From A Hero To A Disgrace In 13 Years

Photo: Jasper Juinen/Getty Images

After more than a decade of denials, Lance Armstrong will come clean tonight in an interview with Oprah.After the USADA released a mountain of evidence against Armstrong last fall, it was only a matter of time before he admitted to doping.



He’ll do so tonight after losing his career, his rule in the Livestrong Foundation, his titles, and his lucrative endorsement deals.

It’s a stunning fall from grace, but not a quick one. There have been whispers about Lance doping since 1999, and it took a lot of time and work to build the case against him.

