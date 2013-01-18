How Lance Armstrong Went From A Hero To A Disgrace In 13 Years

After more than a decade of denials, Lance Armstrong will come clean tonight in an interview with Oprah.After the USADA released a mountain of evidence against Armstrong last fall, it was only a matter of time before he admitted to doping.

He’ll do so tonight after losing his career, his rule in the Livestrong Foundation, his titles, and his lucrative endorsement deals.

It’s a stunning fall from grace, but not a quick one. There have been whispers about Lance doping since 1999, and it took a lot of time and work to build the case against him.

1995: He won a single stage at the Tour de France, but found only limited success otherwise in the early 90s

1996: He was diagnosed with late-stage testicular cancer that had spread all over his body

He was only given a 40% chance to live

1999: Miraculously, he survived cancer. And a little over two years later, he won the Tour de France, allegedly with the help of doping

1999: During his win, he tested positive for corticosteroids. But it was dropped because he had a doctor's note for saddles sores

POST-1999: The win, coupled with his inspirational story, made him an instant celebrity

EARLY 2000s: He parlayed that fame and universal goodwill into his cancer-fighting charity, Livestrong. The foundation has raised $480 million to date

2005: After winning seven-straight Tours de France, he retired... And then things began to come crashing down

Throughout his seven-year reign, there were whispers about Lance cheating

In 2005, the French magazine l'Equipe claimed that Armstrong's blood tests from 1999 retroactively tested positive for EPO

2010: The allegations came to a fever pitch when Armstrong's former teammates — some of whom claimed to be bullied — came out against him. Floyd Landis was first

2011: Fellow rider Tyler Hamilton accused Lance out as well. And the writing was seemingly on the wall

2012: With the testimony of his career teammates, the USADA forms a comprehensive case against Armstrong

AUGUST 2012: Armstrong announces that he would not defend himself against USADA charges that he doped. As a result, the USADA recommends that he be stripped of all titles

OCTOBER 2012: The USADA releases a mountain of evidence against Armstrong, claiming he was the driving force behind the most sophisticated doping conspiracy ever

Among the allegations: Lance's tested positive for EPO in 2001, but had it covered up

The witnesses in the report also alleged that he threatened his teammates into using more intense doping programs

Overall, the USADA presented a case that Armstrong was doping with a variety of drugs and methods during all of his Tour de France wins

OCTOBER 2012: Nike terminated its contract with Armstrong. He joined Mike Vick as the only athletes to ever get fired by Nike

He also stepped down as chairman of the beloved Livestrong charity that he founded

JANUARY 2012: Armstrong agrees to come clean in an interview with Oprah, after more than a decade of denials

