More Of Lance Armstrong's Teammates Tell Criminal Investigators That He Doped

Flody Landis (foreground) and Lance Armstrong in the 2005 Tour de France

Photo: AP

Federal prosecutors have intensified their criminal investigation of the cyclist Lance Armstrong since the end of the Tour de France last month.They questioned many of his former associates, including cyclists who have supported and detailed claims that Armstrong and his former United States Postal Service team participated in systematic doping, according to a cyclist who has been interviewed and two others privy to the inquiry.



Keep reading at the New York Times >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.