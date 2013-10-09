Lance Armstrong Says He Was Very Confident He Would Never Get Caught For Doping In New Documentary

Jennifer Michalski

Several weeks before Lance Armstrong came clean and admitted to doping on Oprah, he called up Alex Gibney — the filmmaker who had been documenting the cyclist since 2009.

Armstrong lied to Gibney’s face throughout filming, and for that, Gibney requested a few more interviews to set the record straight.

In the film’s recently released trailer, Armstrong acknowledges the likeability of his famed story: “A cancer survivor overcoming the disease comes back and wins. Yeah, they liked that.”

Gibney’s film, which had already wrapped before Armstrong’s admission, went from “The Road Back,” a story about an admirable cyclist’s comeback year, to “The Armstrong Lie,” a story that cuts between Armstrong then and now.

In the trailer Gibney says, “This is not a story about doping. It’s a story about power and the story became hanging onto that power.”

“The Armstrong Lie” is out in theatres soon, here’s the trailer:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.