Lance Armstrong dispels fake-news story about his death on Instagram, quotes Mark Twain

Lance Armstrong took to social media on Friday to confirm that he was not dead.

In an Instagram video, Armstrong is seen sitting in a car holding a mobile phone with what appears to be the fake-news story about his death on the phone’s screen.

He looks at the camera and shakes his head.

He also quoted Mark Twain:

“The rumours of my death are greatly exaggerated.”

The fake-news story’s headline reads: “BREAKING NEWS: Road racing cyclist Lance Armstrong has died.”

The fake news quickly set the bicycling subreddit reeling.

In the background of the video, an alt version of¬†Fleetwood Mac’s “Gold Dust Woman” appears to be playing.

More from Daniel McMahon:

NOW WATCH: John Cena reveals how he stays in incredible fighting shape



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.