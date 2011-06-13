Lance Armstrong Confronted Tyler Hamilton In An Aspen Restaurant This Weekend

Lance Armstrong reportedly got into a heated confrontation with former teammate and doping accuser Tyler Hamilton at an Aspen, Colorado, restaurant this weekend.



According to Outside Magazine, Hamilton was in town to work at an Outside cycling event. On Saturday night, he went to a popular restaurant often frequented by Armstrong, who has a home in the area.

Hamilton says he went to the bathroom and when he came out, Armstrong was waiting for him and “wanted to get into it.”

The two had not spoken since Hamilton’s appearance on 60 Minutes last month, when he accused Armstrong of using performance enhancing drugs and failing a drug test in 2003.

Hamilton said” “I was like, ‘Let’s step outside and talk away from the crowd, but he wouldn’t. He said, ‘No one cares.'” Then he says, that Armstrong began to berate him.

Armstrong confirms the meeting happened, but that it was “awkward” and “uneventful.”

Later, the owner of the restaurant (who is Armstrong’s friend) told Hamilton he would not be welcome back.

UPDATE: A commenter below just pointed out another intriguing aspect of this encounter: Hamilton is a witness in an ongoing federal investigation, of which Armstrong is the target.

Any attempt to contact Hamilton away from the legal process – particularly if that contact could be considered intimidation or influence – might be against the law. Prosecutors might be very interested to know exactly what transpired between them this weekend.

In any event, Hamilton was wise not to speak with him, as discussing his testimony could be a violation of grand jury rules.

Click here to read all our previous Lance Armstrong coverage →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.