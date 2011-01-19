Lance Armstrong Angrily Denies Sports Illustrated's Doping Report

Photo: AP

Lance Armstrong denied once again, the allegations in a new Sports Illustrated story that he was involved in blood doping and other drug use during his cycling career.Armstrong was pressed on the matter several time by reporters this morning, before finally replying, “Dude, are you that stupid? Which part of ‘I’m not commenting’ is not clear to you?”



Armstrong is currently in Australia for the Tour Down Under, which was apparently supposed to be his final professional race. This has turned into quite a retirement party.

