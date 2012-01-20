Russia Doesn't Want You To See These Pictures From Inside A Top Secret Military Factory

The Russians are outraged with blogger Lana Sator, and her friends, for sneaking into this active NPO Energomash rocket factory. The Telegraph reports that Russian deputy prime minister Dmitry Rogozin is saying the top secret facility, and others like it, will all have new security by the end of the month.Calling the bloggers “cheeky mice,” he said anyone allowing the same security breach in the future would be harshly punished.

Slipping through an opening in the property’s fence, Sator and her friends were able to escape prosecution, but she refuses to remove these photos from her blog.

Manufacturers of the Soyuz rocket, and the RD-180 liquid fuel engine that powers the American Atlas V rocket, Energomash is under fire for its total lack of security.

It seems that Sator and a group of friends walked through the hole in the fence, past some large dogs that hid behind outbuildings and into every portion of the factory they desired.For five consecutive days they made the trip, documenting what they found. The machinery seems to be old and in disrepair, including the array of security cameras that don’t appear to be functioning at all.

This story broke several days ago, but with such scrutiny on how far Iran, and North Korea will be able to send nuclear weapons if they launch them — it’s unsettling to see such lax security at such a major rocket facility.

One of the thick underground doors standing wide-open on their way into the factory

The first stop the crew wanted to make was at the top of one of these towers

A shot looking down once they got there

Lana posing next to dysfunctional camera

A new security camera, patched up with blue tape

Another entirely ineffective security camera

After climbing down from the tower, Lana entered the factory through this door

Unfortunately, the entire space at the base of the tower was flooded

Undeterred, the team came back a few days later and the place was dry

The base of the tower was wide, over 200 feet, and at the far side were what Lana says are exhaust nozzles

This is one of a dozen control rooms

This room holds an array of dials and gauges for testing liquid fuelled rocket engines

A shot from the roof, showing the nearby forest. The friends still refuse to publicly disclose the location of the site.

This is the part of the factory where the engines were fastened to the base of the rockets

This red door is the seal for the tower's exhaust system

Behind that door was this lobby with stained glass

Across from the stained glass are old pictures and banners

From there they entered this control room filled with various gauges and levers

The main building has a vast interior

One final self-photo for her scrapbook

If it's this easy to get a look at how to make powerful rocket engines, how tough can it be for other countries to pick up the know-how?

