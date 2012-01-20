Russia Doesn't Want You To See These Pictures From Inside A Top Secret Military Factory

Photo: Lana Sator

The Russians are outraged with blogger Lana Sator, and her friends, for sneaking into this active NPO Energomash rocket factory. The Telegraph reports that Russian deputy prime minister Dmitry Rogozin is saying the top secret facility, and others like it, will all have new security by the end of the month.Calling the bloggers “cheeky mice,” he said anyone allowing the same security breach in the future would be harshly punished.



Slipping through an opening in the property’s fence, Sator and her friends were able to escape prosecution, but she refuses to remove these photos from her blog.

Manufacturers of the Soyuz rocket, and the RD-180 liquid fuel engine that powers the American Atlas V rocket, Energomash is under fire for its total lack of security.

It seems that Sator and a group of friends walked through the hole in the fence, past some large dogs that hid behind outbuildings and into every portion of the factory they desired.For five consecutive days they made the trip, documenting what they found. The machinery seems to be old and in disrepair, including the array of security cameras that don’t appear to be functioning at all.

This story broke several days ago, but with such scrutiny on how far Iran, and North Korea will be able to send nuclear weapons if they launch them — it’s unsettling to see such lax security at such a major rocket facility.

