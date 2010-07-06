HOUSE OF THE DAY: The 172-Acre Horse Farm You Can Buy And Turn Into Condos

Isabelle Schafer, Gus Lubin
lobell

Lana Lobell Farms in northern New Jersey, a classic American horse farm, is for sale. The 13,500-square-feet main mansion oversees 172 acres of land, complete with horse stalls, barns and a racing track, a river and an awe-inspiring view.

Now the place that was used for privileged fox hounds hunts in the early 20th century is looking for a new owner. Horse lovers are most welcome, but the property is large and beneficially zoned so it can be used for multiple purposes, such as: “a beautiful estate, a equestrian facility, a church or school location,” or up to nine residential subdivisions.

At least one famous football player looked at the property (we were asked to not reveal the name), and Morgan Stanley reportedly used the location for a photo shoot.

Want the price? You’ll have to make a bid.

That's 172 acres

The boss's house

23 rooms on four floors - not bad!

Same house, 80 years ago. Fox hunting was hip.

That's just the river near the house

Staircase made out of carved wood

There's a Cristal lamp

To fill with books for rainy days

There are five fireplaces

The kitchen

You could get lost

10 bedrooms all together

Living room for cold nights

Horses everywhere

Garden hallway

Second floor

A Marble bathroom (one out of seven) ...

... with golden taps

Balcony view on the estate

Bedroom and terrace

Second house on the estate

Facilities for horses

A barn with plenty of room

Training field

There are 78 box stalls

