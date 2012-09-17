Lana Del Rey And Her Clones Star In This Bizarre H&M Ad

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Haunting singer Lana Del Rey—made popular by YouTube and infamous for a disastrous SNL performance—is the new face of H&M.

The clothing company filmed this David Lynch-ian spot in which a pouty Del Rey croons a cover of “Blue Velvet” while surrounded by mannequin-like actors, look-alikes, and an unamused little person. Johan Renck directed the music video.

Is it just us or does it look like she’s about to sing a rendition of Zou Bisou Bisou?

Del Rey is also the muse for Mulberry and Jaguar.

What do you think?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.