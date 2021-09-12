Lana Del Rey says she’s deleting all of her social media accounts because she needs ‘privacy and transparency’

Lana Del Rey’s recent video has been viewed more than one million times. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Lana Del Rey said in a video on Saturday that she’ll be deleting her social media accounts.

The musician said she wants to seek more privacy and focus on other interests.

Del Rey also assured fans that she’ll continue to work on music, poetry, and more.

Lana Del Rey has announced that she’ll be quitting social media this weekend to focus on other ventures and have more privacy.

In a black-and-white video posted to Instagram on Saturday night, the “Chemtrails Over the Country Club” musician thanked fans for their support, and explained her decision to delete her online presence.

“I just wanted to let you know that tomorrow we are going to be deactivating my social media accounts, and that is simply because I have so many other interests and other jobs I’m doing that require privacy and transparency,” Del Rey said.

The clip, which runs almost three minutes long, has more than one million views at the time of writing. She has more than 20 million followers on Instagram.

While it’s unclear what jobs Del Rey is working on, she assured viewers that she’ll continue to make music in the future, saying “there will probably always be more to come.” She also confirmed that she’s working on the release of poetry books and a spoken-word album.

“I’m still very present and love what I do. I’m absolutely here for the music,” she said before mentioning her upcoming “Blue Banisters” album. “I’m also just going on some different endeavors and I want to say thank you so much for all the support and I do hope that you like the record.”

Towards the end of her video, Del Rey again mentioned wanting more privacy.

“I wanna say a heartfelt thank you for continuing to kind of see me through the music,” Del Rey added. “It’s always important to be witnessed, and it’s also really important just to be witnessed by the people close to you that you know and who you trust, and for right now, I think I’m going to just keep my circle a little bit closer and continue to develop some other skills and interests.”

“I’ve really enjoyed sharing all these very small tidbits with you, and I’m really blessed, so thank you,” she said. “Signing off.”

Representatives for Lana Del Rey did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.