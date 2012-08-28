Lana Del Rey Joins Jaguar To Promote Its Brand New Sports Car

Photo: Jaguar

Singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey is pairing up with Jaguar to promote the upcoming debut of the soon-to-be unveiled F-Type.Global Brand Director Adrian Hallmark said the F-Type is marked by a “unique blend of authenticity and modernity, two values that we believe are shared with Lana in her professional achievements.”



Last October, we looked at the debate over the authenticity of Del Rey’s image as the “musical equivalent of a smoke-filled room.” Whatever the answer, that image—sexy in a classy way—fits what Jaguar is selling.

The F-Type, a two-seat convertible sports car, will debut at the Paris Motor Show in late September. Hallmark calls the upcoming unveiling a “return to the sports car market” that Jaguar helped create with cars like the iconic E-Type and D-Type.

The details of Jaguar’s collaboration with Del Rey are yet to be revealed.

