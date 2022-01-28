Lana Condor’s engagement ring was designed by a Vietnamese jeweler and could be worth $100,000, according to an expert

Lana Condor and Anthony De La Torre are engaged. Amy Sussman / Staff / Getty Images / Lucas Rossi

Anthony De La Torre and Lana Condor are engaged after over six years together.

De La Torre proposed with a ring designed by Paris Jewellers, a female-owned, Vietnamese jeweler.

A jeweler estimates the diamond is likely three carats and is worth around $US100,000 ($AU142,734).

Lana Condor is engaged to her longtime partner, Anthony De La Torre.

Condor, 24, announced the news via Instagram on Friday.

“Saying yes was the was the easiest decision I’ve ever made,” the “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” star captioned her post.

A post shared by @lanacondor

“I consider myself the absolute luckiest woman alive to live in your sphere,” Condor added to her caption. “Aside from my father, without a doubt, you are the greatest man in the world.”

“Emmy & Timmy said it’s about time mommy & daddy got engaged,” she wrote, referencing their dogs, who they included in their engagement shoot. Lucas Rossi took the couple’s engagement photos.

Condor and De La Torre, 28, have been together since they met at an event in Los Angeles in 2015, as Seventeen reported. The couple celebrated six years together in August.

De La Torre proposed with a ring from Paris Jewellers, which he designed with co-owner Chau Lui, as the brand shared on Instagram.

Paris Jewellers is a female, Vietnamese-owned company based in Canada, according to its website. Condor is Vietnamese-American.

Anthony De La Torre proposed with a ring from Paris Jewellers. Young Hollywood / Contributor / Getty Images

Apeksha Kothari, COO of Rare Carat, a diamond engagement marketplace, told Insider that Condor’s ring is likely a three-carat diamond set in a white gold or platinum band.

Kothari told Insider that the ring has “an intricate design including some lovely accent stones to add a little more sparkle,” adding that the ring is “gorgeous, simple, and delicate, allowing the diamond to do all the shining here.”

Kothari estimates the ring is worth approximately $US100,000 ($AU142,734).

Condor wrote in her caption that De La Torre’s choice to work with a Vietnamese jeweler meant a lot to her.

“The fact he knew how important it was to me that he’d collaborate w/ a Vietnamese company to help design my ring is a testament to just how truly thoughtful he always is,” she said of her fiancé.

Paris Jewellers did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment, and representatives for Condor declined to comment for this story.