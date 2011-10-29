TAKING THE RED PILL: Inside The Crazy Career Of The Wachowski Siblings, Creators Of "The Matrix"

Even after an uneven second film and an incomprehensible third, “The Matrix” series remains one of the most challenging, influential blockbusters ever made.



This is owed, in no small part, to the mad genius of its creators, Andy and Lana Wachowski. (Lana, formerly known as Larry, is believed to be a post-operative transsexual.)

But for people who articulated such a clear artistic vision in “The Matrix,” the Wachowskis have had a very unusual career — they’re as well known for being recluses as they are filmmakers.

With news emerging that the siblings are back at work on their first original project since “The Matrix” — a gargantuan sci-fi film called “Jupiter Rising” — it’s worth taking a look back at their work so far.

For those who only know them through their famous trilogy, prepare to be surprised.

