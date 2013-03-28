Crazy Video Shows A Lamppost Smashing Through The Windshield Of A Bus In China

A crazy video making the rounds on the internet today appears to show a lamppost piercing the windshield of a bus in Jiangshan China, missing the driver by inches.



According to SkyNews, the driver was able to halt the bus and help evacuate the 26 passengers on board. He suffered a ruptured spleen and was taken to the hospital.

The lamppost reportedly toppled after a separate two-car crash.

