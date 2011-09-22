WATCH: Italian Police Beat Immigrants On Lampedusa Island

Following yesterday’s arson attack on the island of Lampedusa, riots have broken out with fighting between police and African immigrants, reports the Telegraph.



The video below also appears to show local residents throwing stones at immigrants as they try and flee the police.

More than 48,000 immigrants have arrived on the country since the start of the year, largely from countries that saw revolutions and protests after the “Arab Spring”.

It is thought that fires were started by Tunisians who did not want to be sent home.

WATCH:



